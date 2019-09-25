Dignity Health — St. Mary Medical Center announced last week that Michael Neils has been appointed chief philanthropy officer for the hospital.
Neils leaves his post as senior development officer at Providence Little Company of Mary Foundation to join St. Mary. He has more than 30 years of experience with health and education nonprofits.
At the St. Mary Medical Center Foundation, Neils will be responsible for all fund-raising campaigns, including the current drive to expand the emergency department. He started the job Monday, Sept. 23.