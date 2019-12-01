For people who are grieving for a lost relative or other issues, the holidays can just multiply the pain, experts say.

That's why next Thursday, Dec. 5, the New Hope Grief Support Community will host a grief workshop."New Hope for the Holidays: A Conversation About Grief" will include an inspirational speaker, a panel discussion and a candle lighting ceremony.

"Grieving families need to have a plan for the holidays," David Leonard, New Hope executive director, said. "New Hope wants to provide support in a safe environment and provide the proper tools to help them make their holidays a little more comfortable — this event provides that opportunity."

The workshop is free and everyone who attends will receive a free copy of "A Practical Guide for Grieving During the Holidays." Space is limited so an RSVP is required.

To register, got to www.newhopegrief.org/holidays/ or call 562-429-0075.

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

