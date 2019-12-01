For people who are grieving for a lost relative or other issues, the holidays can just multiply the pain, experts say.
That's why next Thursday, Dec. 5, the New Hope Grief Support Community will host a grief workshop."New Hope for the Holidays: A Conversation About Grief" will include an inspirational speaker, a panel discussion and a candle lighting ceremony.
"Grieving families need to have a plan for the holidays," David Leonard, New Hope executive director, said. "New Hope wants to provide support in a safe environment and provide the proper tools to help them make their holidays a little more comfortable — this event provides that opportunity."
The workshop is free and everyone who attends will receive a free copy of "A Practical Guide for Grieving During the Holidays." Space is limited so an RSVP is required.
To register, got to www.newhopegrief.org/holidays/ or call 562-429-0075.