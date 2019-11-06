MemorialCare Medical Group and partner Greater Newport Physicians has won the Excellence in Healthcare Award from the Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA).
MemorialCare Medical and Greater Newport includes 2,500 physicians in greater Long Beach and Orange County. IHA recognizes and grades physician organizations on quality and patient experience while managing costs. There are almost 200 physician organizations in the IHA.
“We’re honored to receive this important accreditation,” Barry Arbuckle, Ph.D., CEO, MemorialCare, said in a release. “This is a testament to our doctors and researchers who share MemorialCare’s deep commitment to ethical, honest and forthright research, whether serving patients directly or identifying better ways to treat and prevent disease. This is a proud moment.”