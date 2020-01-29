A gathering of doctors and scientists this week in Long Beach is designed to focus attention on nutrition and metabolism in treating disease, organizers say.
The four-day Metabolic Health Summit 2020 headquartered at the Renaissance Long Beach Hotel is expected to bring nearly 1,000 people to town Jan. 30 through Feb. 2.There will be workshops, presentations and an expo boasting the world's most innovative food, technology and optimization brands.
According to the release announcing the summit, the ketogenic diet first surfaced as an effective therapy for childhood epilepsy. It is being explored now as a potential treatment for everything from cancer to mental health disorders.
The summit is expected to be sold out. For more information, go to www.metabolichealthsummit.com.