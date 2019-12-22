You’ve been on your preferred dating site for a couple of months, and miracles of miracles, you’ve finally managed to find someone who might be a good fit for you. Time to kick it up a notch and go on that first date.
You’re probably feeling a little rusty and nervous, but dating hasn’t really changed that much. Granted, the technologies for meeting people have shifted radically, but the people using it still have the same old desires, wants and needs. What’s really transformed for the better is you! you now have so much more wisdom than you did on your first go round. As an older adult, you have enough life experience to know that the cardinal rule for successful dating is to be yourself and not be concerned about what other people want you to be.
If the person you are meeting doesn’t float your boat, then it’s better to find out on the first date and not waste time with someone you’re not compatible with. Let them know the real you, right from the get go, without the games that you perhaps played when you were unwrinkled.
Not to alarm you, but you need to be aware of the fact that there are predators out there looking to take advantage of people. So being forewarned will render you forearmed.
Always arrange to have your first few dates in public places. Never provide financial, family or medical information. Don’t give out your address and make sure to have your own transportation to and from your date. Don’t leave your food or drink unattended. Make sure to share the information about who you’re meeting with a friend and have them call you at a prearranged time during the date to check up on you.
Put most simply, follow your gut instincts. Always have an exit strategy and if something or someone doesn’t feel right, politely say goodbye and head straight out the door. Odds are you are going to have a great time dating and will never have to beat a hasty retreat.
So how does one best navigate the mysterious and exciting world of older adult dating? First thing to consider is what to wear? Skirt or slacks and a blouse, long or short dress, sport shirt and khakis, suit and tie, shorts and flip-flops?
Depending on the venue you’ve chosen, they’re all correct. The key to looking your best is to choose an appropriate outfit that you feel comfortable and attractive in.
By this point you’ve probably read umpteen magazines about the rules of etiquette for older adult dating. Forget about them! If you want to open the door for your date, if you want to bring flowers, if you want to be the one to suggest a second date, if you want to go to a sports bar, a cafe, a restaurant, or a museum, if you want to split the check or pay for it yourself, than just do it.
Don’t let anyone tell you what to do, you be the judge of that.
Remember that a new person deserves a fresh start and an unbiased opinion, so don’t compare. Plus whatever you do, don’t tell them that they remind you of your deceased or ex-partner. Major turn off!
Both of you are arriving with a lot of baggage such as your medical issues, troublesome children, and needy aging parents. These are all off limits when you’re first getting to know someone. You’ll have plenty of time on later dates to kvetch and commiserate about all of your present baggage and past drama.
The purpose of this first date is to find out if you want to have a second one. Focus on discovering your likes and dislikes and what you both have in common. Be honest about what you’re looking to get out of dating. Keep an open mind and make sure to listen as much as you speak.
The goal is to keep things light, have a good time, don’t drink too much, and don’t have sex on your first date — unless of course, you only have a few weeks to live! Good luck and have fun moving forward FULL SPEED AHEAD.
Allan Goldstein is a retirement coach and Long Beach resident.