It was 1967 and the Beatles had just released their Magical Mystery Tour album and one of their most famous songs, “All You Need Is Love.” That sentiment is as true today as it was over 50 years ago. All you really do need is love.
With the holiday season right around the corner, I want to focus on that giddy experience that can make you feel like you’re on top of the world no matter what your age — finding romance and falling in love.
They say that you know that you’re in love when you can’t sleep because your reality is finally better than your dreams. Do you recall that feeling? Do you think it’s gone, that you’re too old and it’s never going to reappear in your life? Well, I’ve got news for you; falling in love knows no age limit, it doesn’t have any retirement dates, it’s not out of your reach, and it could be just around the corner.
Our ageist, youth-obsessed culture ignores and ridicules love affairs between older adults. For the most part, it perpetuates the myth that only the young and unwrinkled can enjoy falling in love and that late life romance is either comic or best kept hidden away in the dark. But once again, as with so many cases of the rampant bias older adults have to contend with, baby boomers through their actions and words are saying, “No! This is not who we are and we will not succumb to your bigotry.”
In fact, when it comes to older adults finding romance and falling in love, Cupid is doing a heck of a lot of overtime!
No one is ever too old to fall in love and more boomers are remarrying or living together than ever before. At present, over one third of baby boomers are unmarried and older dating is on the rise.
According to a 2014 PEW research center report, 67% of previously married adults aged 55 to 64 and 50% of 65 plus adults have remarried. And that doesn’t take into account all of those naughty love birds who have decided to shack up with one another!
Entering into a new relationship in life is like a tonic that can make your toes curl. Gerontological studies have reported that romantic love in later life is a force for change and represents opportunities for transformational growth.
The magic of falling in love is still as forceful as it was when you were a teenager and you were completely overwhelmed with puppy love. Now however, according to researchers, it comes with some very significant and positive differences.
Older adult romance tends to be more meaningful and committed than anything the unbridled passion of youth can create. One’s prior romantic experiences may have been positive, such as a deceased spouse who was your soul mate; or negative such as a marriage that ended badly in bitterness or betrayal. The distinction however is that later life romances are based on a foundation of experience, whether positive or negative, that can help result in the successful navigation of a current love affair.
Later life romance also represents the opportunities for personal growth. When you examine your past romances through the lens of experience and age, the self-reflection can reveal a ton of revealing information about how you chose and maintained your past romantic relationships.
Perhaps you will realize that those romances may have been driven consciously or unconsciously by a youthful idealized version of your partner which withered under the harsh light of reality. Later life romance, unlike the romances of your youth, allows for more realistic expectations not based on idealized notions, and grounded in what actually happened in your past.
So don’t let the past get in your way. If you don’t give it a try, you can’t succeed. If you don’t put yourself out there, you’ll never meet that special someone who’s waiting just for you.
In the next edition of FULL SPEED AHEAD, we’ll looking what are some of the best ways to go about dating, hopefully finding romance, and perhaps even falling in love.
Allan Goldstein is a retirement coach and Long Beach resident.