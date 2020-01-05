As we head into a new decade, I wanted to share with you how much of an honor and pleasure it’s been, thanks to Executive Editor Harry Saltzgaver and the Gazette Newspapers, to be afforded the opportunity to write a column about the trials and tribulations of retirement in the 21st Century.
I have appreciated the positive support and insightful comments which you have sent my way. Your feedback has helped me immensely in choosing the topics we have delved into throughout this year.
To be honest, I feel like we’ve barely managed to scratch the surface of the many hot button issues that required our attention. That being said, I plan to double my efforts and dig even deeper into some of the most pressing retirement topics that will be cropping up throughout 2020.
Hopefully, I’ll be able to inform and motivate each and every one of you to advocate for a life in retirement that’s intellectually, physically and spiritually positive, fulfilling and invigorating.
On that note, I feel that this being the last 2019 edition of the column is the perfect venue to survey some of the retirement territory we have traversed together and add some final thoughts based upon your feedback.
We began this year by talking about how in the past decade the 65-plus age group has ballooned from 40 to 76 million, with 10,000 Americans turning 65 every day. Yet, the outdated 20th century societal perceptions about retirement and retirees have generally remained the accepted beliefs of the day.
These misinterpretations about older adults and retirement have become systemic in our society and have helped to encourage the rampant growth of ageism and prejudice.
Many of you have shared your personal experiences about being derisively referred to as the old codger, gramps, smelly, withered, shrunken. These stereotypes have prompted me to repeatedly herald the FULL SPEED AHEAD battle cry, “Out with the Old Biases, In with the New Truths.”
Let’s review some of the most egregious misconceptions about retirees and retirement and what the real deal actually is.
“To Retire is to Die.” Pablo Casals
The world-famous Spanish cellist played all the wrong notes on this “Score for Retirement.” Retirees are not on the way out until their regrets take the place of their dreams, and today’s retirees are overflowing with hopes and dreams.
Retiring from full time employment does not mean retiring from life. For the vast majority, retirement in the 21st Century means finding a new sense of purpose, new avenues of accomplishment, and a new sense of identity.
Retirement is not a singular event, it is as an ongoing process. Retirement is a long term transition and not a final designation. Above all, retirement is a new and exciting beginning.
OMG, not my Grandma and Grandpa!
The prejudicial sexual view of the “dirty old man” or the “shameless cougar” is systemic in our media portrayal and cultural views of older adults and sex. Countless research studies and AARP surveys reveal that sexuality does not end at 65. Like it or not, older adults have active libidos, they are sexual beings and they enjoy fulfilling age-specific sex well into their later years.
Romance, Love and Retirement Don’t Mix
Not being able to sleep at night because a person's new romantic reality is more exciting than their dreams isn’t restricted to the unwrinkled. The passionate flames of romance can and often are rekindled for the millions of older adults who use on line dating sites as often as their kids and grandkids do. In fact, a 2014 PEW survey reports that 67% of previously married older adults have remarried. Romance and falling in love can happen at any age. It is timeless.
Final Thoughts
Baby boomers have aways questioned long established expectations and rules of behavior and have constantly challenged the status quo. In that spirit, FULL SPEED AHEAD will continue to expose and debunk retirement issues that are based upon outdated, inaccurate stereotypes and groundless prejudices. To paraphrase the Irish poet Dylan Thomas, “We will not go quietly into the night.”
To all my readers, may 2020 be a year filled with good health, boundless happiness and spiritual prosperity!
Allan Goldstein is a retirement coach and Long Beach resident.