Bruce A. Chernof, MD, FACP, founding president and CEO of the SCAN Foundation, announced Tuesday that he will retire by the end of the year.
Chernof left the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services in 2008 to found the nonprofit. Since then, the SCAN Foundation has awarded more than $75 million in grant funding to hundreds of organizations focused on helping all older adults, and in particular older Californians, age with the dignity, choice and independence, the release said.
The foundation was formed in 2008 with a $205 million one-time contribution from the not-for-profit SCAN Health Plan, based in Long Beach. The foundation operates independently.
In addition to making grants, Chernof and the foundation have been active at both the state and national levels in efforts to improve care and planning for older adults. In 2013, Chernof served as the Chair of the Federal Commission on Long-Term Care.
The foundation board has begun a search for a new president and CEO.