A new one-stop shop for treating kids with chronic illnesses is on its way to the Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital.
Officials broke ground Wednesday, July 24, on the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children’s Village, an 80,000-square-foot, four-story medical building that will house doctors in more than 30 specialties.
It also will include other services, such as a laboratory, pharmacy, imaging and rehabilitation gyms.
Currently, parents must shuttle their children from one Memorial Medical Center location to another throughout the city to receive treatment, Damon Barda, design director for the firm behind the plan, said during an April Planning Commission meeting.
“The notion of having them all over town to see different physicians across one day, or a week, of appointments is problematic, to say the least,” he said. “This is a project that is built around the idea of bringing all these services together under one roof and (making) the lives of these children easier and (making) the lives of the staff members easier.”
The Children’s Village is slated to open in 2021.
—Hayley Munguia