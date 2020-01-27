Work on the Vincent Thomas Bridge (SR47) will continue to close the route between Long Beach and San Pedro nightly, the state Department of Transportation announced.

The closures will follow the same schedule as last week:

Closures Tuesday-Friday are from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Harbor Boulevard and Ferry Street. Saturday to Sunday closures are from 11:45 p.m. to 11 a.m. from Ferry Street to Harbor Boulevard and from 7 p.m. to midnight from Harbor Boulevard to Ferry Street.

A signed detour will be posted.

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

