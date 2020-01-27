Work on the Vincent Thomas Bridge (SR47) will continue to close the route between Long Beach and San Pedro nightly, the state Department of Transportation announced.
The closures will follow the same schedule as last week:
Closures Tuesday-Friday are from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Harbor Boulevard and Ferry Street. Saturday to Sunday closures are from 11:45 p.m. to 11 a.m. from Ferry Street to Harbor Boulevard and from 7 p.m. to midnight from Harbor Boulevard to Ferry Street.
A signed detour will be posted.