A rotting roof closed the Stearns Championship Park community center more than a year ago.

Saturday, the center will reopen with a ribbon cutting and celebration. The city has spent $1.4 million to replace the roof, add supports and insulation, remove asbestos, improve access for the disabled and make energy efficiency improvements.

Money for the work came from the Measure A sales tax, a Los Angeles County parks grant, the city capital improvement fund, and the Fourth District one-time infrastructure fund.

“Stearns Champions Park is one of the busiest parks in the City,” Fourth District Councilman Daryl Supernaw said in a release. “The stability of this community center is vital for the youth programs and adaptive recreation classes held year-round, and for summer programs like Creative Arts Day Camp, Summer Fun Days and the Summer Food Service Program, which serve hundreds of youth each week.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the center, 4520 E. 23rd St. For more information, call 562-570-3150.

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

