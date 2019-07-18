A rotting roof closed the Stearns Championship Park community center more than a year ago.
Saturday, the center will reopen with a ribbon cutting and celebration. The city has spent $1.4 million to replace the roof, add supports and insulation, remove asbestos, improve access for the disabled and make energy efficiency improvements.
Money for the work came from the Measure A sales tax, a Los Angeles County parks grant, the city capital improvement fund, and the Fourth District one-time infrastructure fund.
“Stearns Champions Park is one of the busiest parks in the City,” Fourth District Councilman Daryl Supernaw said in a release. “The stability of this community center is vital for the youth programs and adaptive recreation classes held year-round, and for summer programs like Creative Arts Day Camp, Summer Fun Days and the Summer Food Service Program, which serve hundreds of youth each week.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the center, 4520 E. 23rd St. For more information, call 562-570-3150.