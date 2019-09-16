Eighth District City Councilman Al Austin will present his annual Celebrate the Eighth event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Rancho Los Cerritos.
Austin will provide an update of activities in the Eighth District over the last year. He also will present awards to residents, organizations and businesses for their significant contributions to the district.
The presentation falls on Long Beach Gives Day, Sept. 19, and Austin said there will be more than a dozen nonprofit groups represented at the event. There also will be a sampling of food and drinks from Eighth District restaurants, and live entertainment.
The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the rancho, 4600 Virginia Road. There is free parking in the rancho's lot at the base of the hill.
For more information or to RSVP, call 562-570-6685 or go to www.LBDistrict8.Eventbrite.com.