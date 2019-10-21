A water main rupture at 6:20 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 20, caused a sinkhole on Spinnaker Bay Drive at Parsons Landing, and crews were still at work at noon Monday to complete repairs.
The incident has left approximately 42 homes in the neighborhood without water, according to Sean Crumby, deputy general manager of engineering at the Long Beach Water Department. Water was being brought it for homes without service.
Personnel from Police, Fire and Health departments responded Sunday to help with controlling the scene.
Emergency crews responded immediately to shut off the water and excavate the hole, Crumby added, and ultimately found a hole in a pipe. Crews worked through the night to fill the hole and restore water service and street access.
As of Monday morning, crews were still at work, but water is expected to be restored by the end of the day.
At its largest, the hole was about 10 feet by 20 feet, and 10 feet deep. The digging was particularly delicate because all utilities in that area are underground.
"Crews are working to get everything back in order," Crumby said. "We are optimistic that we will have water restored to the homes today."
—Stephanie Stutzman