Mayor Robert Garcia praised the city's response to the July 4 and 5 earthquakes on Monday, then asked for a report on the city's readiness in case of future quakes.
Garcia said he has asked City Manager Pat West to provide a report at the July 16 City Council meeting. The report will include an update on the Alert Long Beach system, which sends warnings via text message or email to people who have signed up for them.
Status of seismic studies of buildings in the city and general readiness for natural disasters also will be discussed, according to a release from the mayor's office.
"While I have complete confidence in our first responders," Garcia said in the release, "now is the time to ensure we have procedures and protocols in place to respond when disaster strikes."