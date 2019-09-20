Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price will bring city officials from several departments to a community meeting next Monday, Sept. 23, to give residents updates on four major projects in the district.
Work at Colorado Lagoon, Recreation Park and Channel View Park as well as the Bay Shore Neighborhood Library will be on the agenda. Channel View Park is the planned open channel connecting Colorado Lagoon to Marine Stadium through Marina Vista Park.
Presentations from the Public Works and Parks, Recreation and Marine departments are scheduled, with an emphasis on the Tidelands area.
The meeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fire Station 14, 5200 Eliot St. For more information, email District3@longbeach.gov or call 562-570-6300.