Four prominent Long Beach residents have been nominated to form the city's new Ethics Commission by Mayor Robert Garcia and City Auditor Laura Doud.
Voters approved creation of the commission last November. It will have oversight of the city's elected and appointed officials.
Leading the nominee list is Susan Wise, a two-term Harbor Commissioner and lawyer. She was nominated by Doud, as was James Shotwell, director of Corporate Compliance & Information Governance at Southern California Edison.
Garcia's two appointments are Kimmy Maniquis and Som Rathmeny Eare (Laura Som). Maniquis recently left as executive director of CCEJ (California Conference for Equality and Justice) to take a similar position in Los Angeles, and currently is on the Human Relations Commission. Laura Som is a Cambodian refugee who founded the MAYE Center and is co-chair of the Equity for Cambodians to End Gerrymandering group.
The nominations now go to the City Council's Personnel and Civil Service Committee for recommendations to the full council.
Once confirmed, the four commissioners will appoint three more members of the Ethics Commission. All commissioners can serve a maximum two four-year terms.
—Harry Saltzgaver