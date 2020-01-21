Work on the Vincent Thomas Bridge (SR47) will continue to close the route between Long Beach and San Pedro nightly, the state Department of Transportation announced.
The $4.8 million contract is to replace "bridge finger joints." Golden State Bridge Inc. is doing the work, which will continue into February.
Closures Tuesday-Friday are from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Harbor Boulevard and Ferry Street. Saturday to Sunday closures are from 11:45 p.m. to 11 a.m. from Ferry Street to Harbor Boulevard and from 7 p.m. to midnight from Harbor Boulevard to Ferry Street.
A signed detour will be posted.