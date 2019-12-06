A new, smaller design for the Belmont Beach Aquatic Center — one expected to pass muster at the state Coastal Commission — is ready to go to Long Beach's Planning Commission this month.
The new design puts everything outside, and enhances the diving facility to the point where it could host the 2028 Olympics diving competitions, according to a memo from acting City Manager Tom Modica to the City Council. The new facility would cost about $85 million to build, compared to $145 million for the original design.
The 1960s-era Belmont Olympic Plaza Pool was closed in 2013 and torn down in 2014 after it was declared at risk in case of an earthquake. The temporary pool opened in December 2013 on a portion of an adjacent parking lot.
A planning and design process culminated in May 2017 with City Council approval of the plans and Environmental Impact Statement. But the proposal stalled at the Coastal Commission level, never making it to a hearing.
In the new proposal more emphasis on recreation, elimination of a spherical cover and moving the entire complex back up the beach all were designed address what Coastal Commission staff said were flaws in the initial design.
This design would keep the current "temporary" Belmont Outdoor Pool with upgrades and a permanent showers and lockers building. A second 50-meter pool will be added to complement the current 50-meter by 25-meter pool. Conversations continue whether the new pool will be 25 yards or 25 meters wide.
Debates about the first design included talk about the new diving well — proponents lobbied hard to have the diving facility indoors. That and other factors increased the height of the building significantly. Under the new design, the diving complex has been enhanced to Olympic standards, but it will be outside along with everything else.
There would be room to add temporary seating for 10,000 spectators should the city convince Olympic organizers to bring diving to Long Beach. Several other 2028 Olympic events already are slated to take place here.
But, to convince the Coastal Commission the complex is not designed solely for competitions, the recreational components have been enhanced, Modica said.
"To ensure the Project is not exclusively a competitive facility, the Project team reviewed options to enhance the size and features of the recreational area," the memo says. "The modified design includes water components specific for play, including a vortex pool that circulates water similar to a whirlpool, a zip-line, cascading waterfalls, splash pads, fountains and an open family gathering space. A small concession area has also been included directly adjacent to the family gathering lawn and recreational pools."
Modica noted that many of the changes have been made after discussions with Coastal Commission staff and, while approval ultimately comes from the Coastal Commission itself, meeting staff recommendations is a giant step forward.
Because the design is drastically different from the original, the entire approval process will be redone. The Planning Commission will be asked to approve the design and an amendment to the Local Coastal Plan. If those approvals are made, the project will go to the City Council in January, and the Coastal Commission in February, when its meeting will be in Long Beach.
Even with approvals in place, the aquatic center still will have challenges. The city set aside about $61.5 million over three years from Tidelands oil revenue before the price of oil dropped significantly. No more money has been added for several years.
With an estimated cost of $85 million, that leaves a $23.5 million shortfall, plus a 10 percent contingency.
"Pending Project approvals, the City will continue to pursue various funding opportunities, including, but not limited to, fundraising efforts, grants and engaging the LA 2028 Olympic organizing committee," the memo says.
If the permitting process goes as planned, and the extra money is found, construction could begin as soon as summer 2021 (final design and the construction contract process will take about a year), the memo said. That would allow completion in early 2023.