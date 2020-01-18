Long Beach activist Zoe Nicholson is in Richmond, Virginia, this week sitting in the gallery for the state’s historic vote on the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).
Nicholson risked her life for this bill; in 1982 she joined seven women in a 37-day fast at the Illinois state capitol. Despite their efforts, the women were unable to sway Illinois legislators, who voted against ratification of the amendment.
At the end of the Congressional deadline in 1982, the ERA was ratified by only 35 of the 38 states required for passage. Three-fourths of the 50 states must ratify any amendment to the Constitution.
Illinois’ legislature recently reversed its stance on equal rights. Following Nevada’s 2017 ratification of the ERA, Illinois voted to ratify the bill in 2018, bringing the state count to 37. Virginia is poised to become the 38th state to ratify the ERA and Nicholson is there to watch and celebrate.
“I am beside myself with excitement,” Nicholson said. “This is the year of women. In the same year that we are celebrating the 100th anniversary of women voting, we will have the ratification of the amendment and finally guarantee equality for women.”
Nicholson is not the only person caught up in the fervor over the ERA. Richmond is teeming with thousands of political activists who are passionate about this issue.
The ERA states that “equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.” The amendment, which was originally written by Alice Paul in 1923, was passed by both houses of Congress in 1972. It then went to the states for seven years of ratification. The ERA’s original deadline of 1979 was later extended to 1982.
Some argue that recent state ratifications are irrelevant, given the 1982 deadline. The National Archives and Record Administration (NARA) is responsible for certifying the ratification of any amendments to the Constitution. Given the potential for a 38th ratification in Virginia, NARA asked the Department of Justice for clarification on the issue.
On Monday, Jan. 6, the United States Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) wrote an opinion stating, "We conclude that Congress had the constitutional authority to impose a deadline on the ratification of the ERA and, because that deadline has expired, the ERA Resolution is no longer pending before the States.”
Despite the OLC’s negative response, Nicholson remains optimistic.
“This is a done deal,” Nicholson said. “Virginia will be the 38th state to ratify the ERA and it will become the 28th amendment to the Constitution.”
Nicholson noted that ERA supporters are ready to file lawsuits if necessary.
“None of the other 27 amendments had deadlines,” Nicholson said. “In fact, the 27th amendment took about 200 years to pass. It’s illegal to put a timeline on a Constitutional amendment.”
It may take time for the dust to settle and the issue to be resolved, but Nicholson is eager to watch the action get underway.
Nicholson’s time in Virginia will be chronicled by a documentary film crew and she will be posting personal updates on her social media accounts. Site information for her accounts can be found at www.zoenicholson.com.