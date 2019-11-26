Long Beach has once again been recognized as one of the most LGBTQ-friendly cities in the country.
For the eighth consecutive year, the Human Rights Campaign named Los Angeles County’s second-biggest city in the top tier nationwide when it comes to LGBTQ-inclusion policies and practices, officials announced this week.
Long Beach earned a perfect score — plus 11 bonus points — in the 2019 edition of the civil rights organization’s Municipal Equality Index. San Francisco was the only other city in California to achieve a perfect score.
The Human Rights Campaign used cities’ non-discrimination laws, municipal services and law enforcement approaches to the LGBTQ community, among other issues, to determine the scores.
Some things that earned Long Beach bonus points included offering domestic partner benefits to city employees, providing city services to LGBTQ youth and having openly-LGBTQ elected or appointed municipal leaders.
—Hayley Munguia