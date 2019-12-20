Long Beach's Health and Human Services Department has issued a call for volunteers to participate in the 2020 Point In Time Count of people experiencing homelessness.
The count is required as one of the qualifications for federal funding for homeless services. In the past, counts were conducted every other year; the requirement for a count every year is being applied this year.
Volunteers are paired with professionals dealing with the homeless population throughout the year. On Jan. 23, teams are sent out to engage with people who apparently are homeless, or help count people living in emergency or transitional housing.
“One of the most common questions we hear from the community regarding homelessness is what can I do?” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a release. “The Point in Time Count is a way people can make a difference.”
About 200 volunteers are required to conduct the count efficiently. To qualify, people must be 18 years old or older, complete a one-hour orientation and commit to a three- to four-hour shift on Jan. 23. Orientations will take place twice a day Jan. 13-16.
People also are asked to consider leading a drive to collect socks, hygiene items, prepackaged snacks and more to give out during the count. The entire effort is operated through the Multi-Service Center at 1301 W. 12th St. To find out how to volunteer, call 562-570-4499 or email Elsa.Ramos@longbeach.gov.