Voters at El Dorado Park in Long Beach during a previous election.

 —File photo

Los Angeles County's voting process will leap into the future in 2020, transitioning from the traditional polling place system to more regional voting centers.

People will be able to cast a ballot at any vote center in the county over an 11-day period up to election day. Voters also will be able to drop off mailed ballots up to 29 days before the election. the system will first be used for next spring's state primary election.

To help voters better understand the new system, the League of Women Voters will host a community meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at the El Dorado Neighborhood Library.

The new voting equipment will be on site to allow people to try it. Voting materials and assistance will be available in 13 languages and experts will be on hand to answer questions and provide details about the new voting system.

El Dorado Neighborhood Library is at 2900 Studebaker Road. For more information, go to www.LWVLongBeach.org.

