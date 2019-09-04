Long Beach's Harbor Department has moved into a new headquarters building downtown, and the Harbor Commission has moved its meeting time back to the afternoon.
The commission, the governing body for the Port of Long Beach, is sharing the new Bob Foster Civic Chambers with the City Council at the new Civic Center. While the department was in temporary headquarters near the Long Beach Airport, it conducted twice monthly commission meetings in the evening.
Now meetings will start at 1:30 p.m. Mondays, as was the case before 2014. That schedule starts with the Monday, Sept. 9, meeting.
The civic chambers are between the harbor administration building and City Hall at 411 W. Ocean Blvd. Parking is available in the city's parking garage off Broadway and other nearby garages.
Meetings are open to the public, and also are available live and by archived webcast at www.polb.com/webcast. Information about future meeting can be found at www.polb.com/calendar.