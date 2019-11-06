Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is on Monday this year, meaning a three-day weekend for many.
Veterans Day is a federal holiday, meaning that banks, post offices and most government offices are closed. Schools, including Long Beach Unified, City College and Cal State Long Beach, will take the day off as well.
While City Hall and other city offices are closed, trash pickup will take place on schedule, and police and firefighters will be out in full force. Grunion Central will be closed Monday, but will reopen Tuesday to keep the paper on a regular delivery schedule.