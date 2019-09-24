Congressman Alan Lowenthal has moved his Los Angeles County district office to the Gov. George Deukmejian Courthouse in Long Beach.
Lowenthal represents the 47th Congressional District, which includes most of greater Long Beach as well as parts of Orange County. His office had been at 100 W. Broadway, Suite 600, since he was first elected in 2012.
Lowenthal's new address is 275 Magnolia Ave., Suite 1955. All of his contact information, including the local phone number (562-436-3828) remains the same.