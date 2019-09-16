Next Tuesday, Sept. 24, is National Voter Registration Day, and Long Beach City Clerk Monique De La Garza says she will focus on registering students to vote.
De La Garza has enlisted the help of the Long Beach Unified School District and Long Beach City College in the effort. There will be events all across the city to register and pre-register eligible students who are at least 16 years old.
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office is coordinating a similar effort on the Cal State Long Beach campus.
Students and organizations in all three systems will be receiving National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) kits this week. They include posters, voter registration forms, giveaways and voting rights information. The Water Replenishment District is co-sponsoring the drive.
“Last year, we registered and pre-registered more than 600 students,” De La Garza said. “This year, our goal is to surpass 750 students. To ensure that all sectors of our community are represented, all citizens are encouraged to exercise their right to vote this March 3. 2020."
More information is available at lavote.net, and people can register online at registertovote.ca.gov.