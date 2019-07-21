Hank Wise holds the record for the most times swimming between Catalina Island and Long Beach with seven.

He also holds the record for fastest swim, at 7 hours, 55 minutes and 46 seconds. The channel course is measured at 20.1 miles.

Next Tuesday, Wise will be recognized by Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price for his accomplishments. The honor will take place during the regular City Council meeting, starting at 5 p.m. July 23 in council chambers.

Wise is a Long Beach resident and a Wilson High School graduate. He also has been honored by the Aquatic Capital of America group.

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

