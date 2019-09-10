The coming year's officers for the Belmont Shore Residents Association will be chosen tonight, Thursday.

The annual election will be at the regular monthly meeting. Candidates are Genny Hulbrock, president; Terry Endersen, vice-president; William Sheehan, secretary; Robert O'Connor, treasurer; and Julie Dean, Christina Jones and Nancy Buchanan, board members at-large.

A year-to-date crime report will be presented, as well.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Bayshore Library, Second Street and Bayshore Avenue. It is open to the public, but only members can vote in the election.

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

