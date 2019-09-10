The coming year's officers for the Belmont Shore Residents Association will be chosen tonight, Thursday.
The annual election will be at the regular monthly meeting. Candidates are Genny Hulbrock, president; Terry Endersen, vice-president; William Sheehan, secretary; Robert O'Connor, treasurer; and Julie Dean, Christina Jones and Nancy Buchanan, board members at-large.
A year-to-date crime report will be presented, as well.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Bayshore Library, Second Street and Bayshore Avenue. It is open to the public, but only members can vote in the election.