The Friends of the Long Beach Public Library is asking young library patrons to answer an essay question as a way to encourage reading and writing in the summer months.
There are only a few days left before the deadline to submit essays that address the question: “What book would you like to see turned into a show (movie or television), and why?”
The deadline for essay submissions is Sunday, Aug. 4.
The Summer Reading Essay Contest is sponsored by the Friends of the Long Beach Public Library’s Helen Fuller Cultural Carrousel Committee, which is celebrating more than 30 years of providing quality book-related programs for children.
It’s part of the Long Beach Public Library system’s summer reading programming, with the theme this year of Showtime at the Library.
A panel of judges will select winning essays in five age categories. Those who finish among the top three in each age group will win $50 to $100 in gift cards to purchase books and be recognized at an event on Aug. 24 at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library.
Submissions can be dropped at any neighborhood library branch or emailed to LBFriendsEssayContest@gmail.com. Visit any branch or go to the Friends of the Library Facebook page for more details.