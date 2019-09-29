A woman died after an SUV she was in crashed on the 405 Freeway in Long Beach on Sunday, Sept. 29.
The collision was reported at about 1:05 p.m., south of the Wardlow Road exit, California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson said. Initial reports suggested the SUV had been traveling in northbound lanes and collided with an unspecified object.
No other injuries were immediately reported, Nicholson said.
A SigAlert blocking the left two lanes was issued following the collision, and remained in effect as of 3 p.m., Nicholson said.
—Eric Lucas