Cal State Long Beach accounting students will be helping people get their taxes filed in time for Tax Day.
The service is a part of the university's Beta Alpha Psi and Accounting Society's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, an I.R.S program that provides free income tax preparation for low-income families, students, elderly and disabled individuals. Combined, the program has resulted in more than $1 million in refunds last season, a release said.
To participate, individuals must bring all tax documents include W-2s, 1099s, photo ID, income and expense information and a Social Security card.
“VITA is win-win for our students and the community,” Sudha Krishnan, faculty advisor for VITA, said in a release. “The students get hands-on experience while giving back to community members who often do not have the disposable income to pay for a professional tax preparer.”
People interested in the service must have an income level of $54,000 or less.
The service will kick off from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, at CSULB's College of Business COB Computer Lab, 1250 Bellflower Blvd. This will be the only scheduled Saturday session.
Regular hours will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday. Appointments are not required and people will be served on a first come, first served basis.
For more information, go to http://csulbbap.com/vita.
Additionally, VITA relies on donations to keep the program free and afloat. To make a donation, go to csulbbap.com/support-us.
—Stephanie Stutzman