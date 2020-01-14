Jeff Burroughs and Bobby Grich, former Major League Baseball players and Wilson High School graduates, stepped onto the field once again for the Bruins’ annual alumni game Saturday, Jan. 11.
The younger generation of current players gathered around the two legends as they recounted their careers and discussed how the team can improve its performance on the field.
To everyone’s amusement, Grich even sported his old letterman jacket, despite having outgrown it some time ago.
Both players interacted with as many fans as they could, signing autographs and vintage baseball cards for the more dedicated fans.
Grich played 17 years for the Baltimore Orioles and the Angels. Burroughs played 16 seasons for multiple teams, including the Texas Rangers.