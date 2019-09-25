Long Beach is home to two historic sites, with homes dating to the early 19th Century.
Saturday morning, Sept. 28, walkers will follow a trail between the two to test endurance and soak up a little history. It is the second annual Ranchos Walk.
People will start at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Cal State Long Beach campus at the foot of the hill where Rancho Los Alamitos sits. The trail winds through Reservoir Hill, Hilltop Park in Signal Hill and Longview Point at Willow Springs Park before concluding at Rancho Los Cerritos.
There is no charge to participate, and there also will be 6-mile and 3.5-mile alternative routes. Long Beach Transit will have free shuttles running along the route to take walkers back to the starting point and rest stops.
“We hope residents and visitors will learn more about their city and its topography and history through participating in the Ranchos Walk,” said Larry Rich, Long Beach’s sustainability coordinator and a founder of the walk. “Helping to foster a sense of place for participants can lead to better stewardship of the places we live, work, and play.”
There will be an incentive to finish — a 175th Anniversary Celebration at Rancho Los Cerritos, including music and activities.
Online registration is available at www.longbeach.gov/ranchoswalk. For an audio tour with navigation instructions and historical information along the route, download the izi.Travel app, available on the App Store or on Google Play.