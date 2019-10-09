City officials will try to answer an often debated question next week with the 12th annual Bike and Pedestrian Count, but they say they need help.
Arguments about bike lanes often start with the claim, "no one every uses them." On Thursday, Oct. 17, and Saturday, Oct. 20, counters will gather some empirical evidence to back or debunk that claim.
Volunteers will fan out to 20 different locations around Long Beach on those two days to count the number of pedestrians and bicyclists who pass by. Volunteers also will record how people are using the roadway, sidewalks and bike paths.
More than 15 miles of bike paths have been added in the city over the past year. Officials said that work has filled gaps in the bikeway network.
Counts will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. To volunteer, go to gazettes.com/bike.