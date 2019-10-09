Bike On Beach Path

A bicyclist discovers the pleasures of Long Beach's bike path.

 —Gazette photo by Jack Williams

City officials will try to answer an often debated question next week with the 12th annual Bike and Pedestrian Count, but they say they need help.

Arguments about bike lanes often start with the claim, "no one every uses them." On Thursday, Oct. 17, and Saturday, Oct. 20, counters will gather some empirical evidence to back or debunk that claim.

Volunteers will fan out to 20 different locations around Long Beach on those two days to count the number of pedestrians and bicyclists who pass by. Volunteers also will record how people are using the roadway, sidewalks and bike paths.

More than 15 miles of bike paths have been added in the city over the past year. Officials said that work has filled gaps in the bikeway network.

Counts will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, and from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20. To volunteer, go to gazettes.com/bike.

Tags

Harry has been executive editor of Gazette Newspapers for more than 26 years. He has been in the newspaper business for more than 35 years, with experience on both weekly and metropolitan daily papers in Colorado and California.

Load comments