Consultants have cancelled a meeting set for Thursday, Jan. 23, to review plans to restore Los Cerritos Wetlands — including a draft Environmental Impact Report — because the report's release has been delayed.
Thursday's meeting was supposed to talk about the conceptual restoration plan and talk about the EIR process. But Daniel North, a senior consultant with Tidal Influence LLC, said Tuesday that the Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority had postponed the DEIR release indefinitely.
"A rescheduled meeting is expected to be hosted prior to the release of the document later this year," North said in a statement, "and the meeting will still provide the public with the same information that was to be shared at Thursday's meeting in addition to any developments that occur through that time."
No date has been set for that meeting. North's release said it will be announced this spring.