Is California a leader in climate change issues, or is it a laggard?
The Long Beach chapter of the League of Women Voters will explore that question this Sunday, Jan. 19, at its sixth annual League of Women Voters Symposium at the Aquarium of the Pacific.
This year's symposium starts at 3 p.m. in the aquarium's Ocean Theater. It is free and open to the public, but seating is limited, and co-chair Ron Salk emphasized that advance reservations are needed.
"Presenting the very latest findings and potential solutions to the problems of climate change continues to be our goal for the Long Beach community," Jane Bemis, chapter president, said in a release. "New to this year's program will be a discussion of the social costs of climate change."
Dr. Jerry R. Schubel, president and CEO of the Aquarium of the Pacific, will speak and moderate the panel. He also is the lead author of the Climate Resilience Assessment Report for the city of Long Beach.
Other expected speakers are Dr. Reinhard Flick, Scripps Institution of Oceanography; Mark Jackson, NOAA; and Dr. Holly Buck, Institute of the Environment at UCLA.
The last hour — 5-6 p.m. — will feature a panel discussion on the social impacts of climate change. Panelists are Seiji Steimetz, Ph.D., Chair of Economics, CSULB; Lily House-Peter, Ph.D., assistant professor Sustainability Science, CSULB; and Michael Bohn, principle, Studio One-Eleven.
Reserve a seat by texting or calling 562-548-4010, or emailing lwvlongbeach@gmail.com. The symposium also will be streamed live on the aquarium's website, www.aquariumofpacific.org. Attendees are asked to check in before 3 p.m. at the visitors entrance.
—Harry Saltzgaver