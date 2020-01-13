Long Beach City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis issued an order Monday morning closing Long Beach beaches to swimming due to a sewage spill Sunday.
A release from the Health Department said 11,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the San Gabriel River on Sunday, Jan. 12. The spill was in Hawaiian Gardens and was caused by a grease blockage, officials said.
Beaches will remain closed until water quality tests show the bacteria levels have returned to normal. For the latest status on the water quality, call (562) 570-4199 or visit www.longbeach.gov/beachwaterquality.