Every little effort helps.
And that’s exactly what residents and board members of the Hamilton Neighborhood Association, Inc. understood when they signed up to adopt a section of the State Route 91 freeway.
Art Siegrist, Jerry Fink, Renette Mazza and Linda Campbell came together with one goal: to improve their neighborhood through monthly cleanups. Specifically, they wanted to clean up a blighted area of their Hamilton neighborhood near the 91.
After connecting with Shelley Bickel, coordinator at Caltrans District 7’s Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program, the group agreed to adopt a section of the highway. Through this adoption, they committed to help maintain this section of the freeway and help beautify their neighborhood.
Tasks include picking up trash and tidying up the adopted section. Various items have been found along the freeway including chickens, bicycles, tailgates, and furniture. According to members of the group, cleaning and removing litter installed a sense of pride in their neighborhood.
“The experience has been amazing, we have built parks and community spaces, engaged multiple members of our community, shared our vision and organized events at our open spaces” Mazza said in a release.
Basic tasks remain the same for everyone adopting a highway or freeway.
In addition to removing litter (location determines how often that needs to be done), other tasks can include planting and establishing trees and shrubs or wildflowers, removing graffiti, or controlling vegetation.
There are plenty of sections of highway that need to be adopted, officials said. Check the Adopt-A-Highway map on the Caltrans website to see sections available for adoption.
According to that website, the AAH program provides an opportunity for individuals, groups, organizations, agencies, or businesses to help maintain sections of roadsides within the California State Highway system. Groups can participate as volunteers (called “adopters”) or hire an AAH service contractor to perform the work (called “sponsors”).
Litter bags and safety gear are provided to volunteers. Caltrans will collect and dispose of filled litter bags and other debris from the adoption site free of charge. However, materials and equipment will not be provided for planting or graffiti removal.
AAH service contractors are independent businesses that have met Caltrans’ license and insurance requirements. They are independent, private companies who do not work for Caltrans and charge for their services.
Adoption sites typically are two miles of highway and permits are issued for five-year periods. Participation is free and recognition signs are provided at no charge.
For more information, go to www.dot.ca.gov/d7/programs/aah/. To adopt a highway, contact Shelley D. Bickel, Adopt-A-Highway coordinator, at 213-897-3871 or email shelley.bickel@dot.ca.gov.