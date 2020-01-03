People can shred paper items and recycle e-waste (old computers, keyboards, iPads, laptops and more), for free from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Hughes Middle School, 3846 California Ave.
Paper waste includes old letters, pay stubs and checks to name a few. Prohibited items include binders, books, newspapers and junk mail.
The event is hosted by the Rogers Middle School Green Team (donations are welcomed), teacher Danielle Van Divort and realtor Andrea Testa. Human IT, a Long Beach nonprofit that refurbishes old computers and gives them to community members who need it, will be collecting the e-waste.
People aiming to recycle batteries, lightbulbs or furniture, can do so at the EDCO Recycling and Transfer Collection Center (2755 California Ave.) for a fee. The operation hours are 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. There also is a free hazardous waste disposal there from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
Go to edcodisposal.com/signal-hill or call 562-597-0608.