California's coast, including Long Beach, should be a little shinier On Sept. 22.
That's because Saturday, Sept. 21, is the annual California Coastal Cleanup Day. As many as 65,000 volunteers are expected to turn out that day along the state's beaches and waterways to pick up litter.
In Long Beach, there will be six locations, with the El Dorado Nature Center staff coordinating things this year. Other agencies leading the effort are the Aquarium of the Pacific, Long Beach Marine Institute, Friends of Colorado Lagoon, the Seal Beach Yacht Club and Clean LB.
People are asked to go to one of six locations in Long Beach, with their own reusable buckets to pick up trash. Gloves and trash bags will be provided.
The locations are Alamitos Bay Marina, 255 N. Marina Dr.; Belmont Pier, 39th Place, south of Ocean Boulevard; Cherry Beach, Junipero Avenue, south of Ocean Boulevard; Colorado Lagoon, 5119 E Colorado St.; The Peninsula, Ocean Boulevard at 72nd Place; and the Sea Scout Base, 5875 E. Appian Way
The cleanup begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, and will run until noon. For more information, call El Dorado Nature Center at 562-570-1745.