Dine LBC, the group that organizes a citywide nine-day restaurant event in August, is sponsoring a one-time-only showing of the late Anthony Bourdain's "Wasted!: The Story of Food Waste" documentary this Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Art Theatre.
According to producers, the documentary amis to change the way people buy, cook, recycle and eat food. In addition to Bourdain, Dan Barber, Massimo Bottura and Danny Bowien are featured.
The screening is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Art Theatre, 2025 E. Fourth St. Adult admission is $10; $9 for seniors and children. Go to www.ArtTheatreLongBeach.com for advance purchases.