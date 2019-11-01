Two meetings on Nov. 13 will be used to unveil a draft feasibility report and Environmental Impact Report for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers work to deepen channels and add a new channel and turning basin in the Port of Long Beach.
The Army Corps is considering deepening the main channel to 80 feet deep and widen it to 76 feet in places. The project also would deepen approach channels and turning basins, and improve the Pier J breakwaters. A total of 7.4 million cubic yards of sediment could be removed.
The meetings, at 3-4 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., will collect public comment about the draft IFR (Integrated Feasibility Report) and EIR, and Army Corps representatives will be on hand to answer questions. the meetings will be in Room 1901E on the first floor of the Port of Long Beach administration building, 415 W. Ocean Blvd.
The comment period on the reports is open until Dec. 9. Copies of the draft can be found at www.gazettes.com/port.
Written comments can be mailed to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District, CESPL-PDR-Q, 915 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 930, Los Angeles, CA 90017-3849.
Printed copies of the report are available for review at the Billie Jean King Main Library, the port administration building, Wilmington Branch Library and San Pedro Regional Branch Library.