The Aquarium of the Pacific is celebrating the gift of life.
In June, five American avocet chicks hatched at the aquarium. Alongside their parents, the chicks have taken up residence in the lower enclosure in the Guam Kingfisher aviary near Shark Lagoon.
Avocets are able to walk around and forage immediately after hatching and quickly learn to eats all different types of insects and worms, including blood worms, meal worms, wax worms and crickets.
The parents have lived at the aquarium since August 2017. Both parents will take turns tending to the chicks, a release said.
For more information, go to aquariumofpacific.org.