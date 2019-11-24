When three dynamic teachers join forces, big things can happen.
For years, Pamela Weinstein, Danielle Van Divort and Karin Wasinger taught their students about environmental issues and guided them to implement changes. Individually, the instructors made great strides at their respective schools (Rogers, Hughes, and Keller); however, they wanted to reach a wider audience.
Last year, the three women brought their teams together for a waste campaign with local nonprofit Grades of Green. During the course of their efforts, they learned that Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) policies were in violation of two state laws: AB 1826 and AB 341. The group made a presentation to the school board on March 27 this year.
On Nov. 6, the board passed a Green Resolution. Van Divort credited the students with mobilizing the district.
“It’s because of the kids’ research and hard work that this happened. Our three teams unified and became a super-team with great ideas,” Van Divort said.
On Saturday, Nov. 16, the results of the group’s efforts were revealed at the district’s First Annual Green Summit. Held on the campus of Hughes Middle School, the three-hour event was a presentation of new LBUSD policies. Teachers, students and parents filled the auditorium to learn about implementing the new procedures. Superintendent Chris Steinhauser explained that monetary incentives are now available to institutions that successfully follow the steps to achieve Stewardship Awards.
“The district has already been giving financial awards to schools that meet certain academic markers,” Steinhauser said. “Now we will also be giving financial awards for green projects.”
Bronze level schools will receive an initial $1,000 for green projects and $500 for custodial projects; initial Silver awards will be $2,000 for green and $750 for custodial projects; initial Gold awards will be $3,000 for green and $750 for custodial projects. Annual sustainability awards also will be offered within these levels. A one-time year-end award of $5,000 will go to schools that qualify for the California Green Ribbon Award.
“The levels build on each other,” Wasinger explained. “A school needs to meet the requirements for Bronze before it can reach Silver.”
Schools seeking green project awards will need to apply by May 1. They will be notified by June 1, with distribution taking place at the August Management Meeting.
“Our collaboration worked like a dream. We now have so many partners working together,” Weinstein said. “Our goal at this summit is for schools to leave with the knowledge of how to reach the initial Bronze and Silver levels through classroom and lunch sorting.”
Summit attendees received packets of information, including pages with simple pictures showing the difference between landfill waste and recyclable materials. Following a series of auditorium speakers, guests were invited to try sorting garbage on their own. This task was led by squads of Green Team students. Whenever adults were unsure about whether an item could be recycled, the youngsters provided answers and explanations.
Keira Cabanel-Bleuer, a sixth grader at Hughes Middle School, was a patient and knowledgeable leader. A student in Ms. Van Divort’s Environmental Science class, she said she is concerned about the current state of the world and is eager to help fix it.
“I don’t want to live in a world filled with trash,” Keira said. “It’s fun to see the change that comes from going through the trash and putting everything in its proper place.”
“Schools have been greening their campuses for years,” Weinstein said, “but the efforts haven’t been cohesive and consistent. Now we have the full support of the district. The school board members and the superintendent have all been amazing. It’s very exciting.”