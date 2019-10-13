Long Beach Area Council of Scouts is nearing the end of its centennial year, and they're marking the milestone by doing something new.
This weekend, Scouts will spread out all over the Cal State Long Beach campus for the Centennial Camporall. This is the first time the Scouts have used CSULB facilities for the event.
Perhaps more tradition-shattering, this will be the first Camporall since girls have been included in all levels of Scouting.
“This is our first major camping event since allowing girls into all levels of the program,” the Council’s Executive Director John Fullerton said in a release. “Over the years female Sea Scouts and siblings have attended Camporall. This year is historic with females equally eligible to attend from any stage of Scouting.”
This mass campout (two nights) is open to all ages of Scouts, from Cub Scouts (elementary school) to Venturing (college-aged). Co-ed activities will be planned to be appropriate to all age levels. Scouts younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian.
Actual camping will take place primarily on the university's intramural fields and other open spaces on campus. Activities during the day, both competitions and learning sessions, will make use of other university facilities.
Following the theme of the year, Scouts will learn the history of Scouting in general, and the Long Beach Area Council in particular.
The Long Beach Area Council serves 3,000 youngsters in Avalon, Bellflower, Lakewood, Long Beach and Signal Hill. For more information on the Centennial celebration, how to enroll in Scouting, or to subscribe to the weekly e-newsletter, go to www.longbeachbsa.org.
—Harry Saltzgaver