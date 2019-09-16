Next March, the Long Beach Festival of Authors will feature seven writers speaking to a sell-out crowd at the Long Beach Convention Center.
Literary Women formed in 1982 to showcase contemporary women authors in an attempt to get better representation in the classroom. The 2020 authors epitomize the values of the group.
This year's featured authors are Casey Cep, "Furious Hours;" Catherine Chung, "The Tenth Muse;" Louisa Hall, "Trinity;" Delia Owens, "Where the Crawdads Sing;" Karen Thompson Walker, "The Dreamers;" Madhuri Vijay, "The Far Field;" and Elaine Weiss, "The Woman's Hour."
Registration opens to the public on Jan. 1. People on the mailing list will receive an email reminder to register — the event has sold out every year for more than a decade, strictly from the mailing list. To get on that list, go to www.literarywomen.org.