Bonnie Lowenthal has had a long and public life in Long Beach, and the Historical Society plans to capture some of that history in her own words early next month.
Called a public oral history, the evening features Lowenthal being interviewed by John Perez, the 68th Speaker of the state Assembly. The event, Wednesday, Aug. 7, will take place at Keesal, Young & Logan's 14th Floor offices in the Union Bank building, 400 Oceangate.
Lowenthal, an educator and therapist by training, began her public career on the Long Beach Unified School District board. She followed that with more than seven years on the Long Beach City Council, and six years in the state Assembly. She currently is president of the Long Beach Harbor Commission.
Last year, the Historical Society had one of the city's first elected councilwomen as its subject for an oral history. Renee Simon was interviewed by current Third District Councilwoman Suzie Price.
There will be a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, with the program running from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $80, or $70 for Historical Society members, and can be purchased at hslb.org. Parking is free in the Union Bank garage to the south of the building.
—Harry Saltzgaver