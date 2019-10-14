Five people have been chosen to be the 2019 Hall of Fame inductees at Long Beach City College.
This year’s honorees are: Long Beach City Assistant Treasurer Fidel Aguayo; Executive Director of Khmer Parent Association Chan Hopson; retired municipal chief executive officer Roger Kemp; Lakewood City Community Services Manager Chuck Martucci; and author and historian Edwina Romero.
LBCC established its Hall of Fame in 1972 to celebrate former students who have made outstanding contributions to their professional fields and communities. The 2019 induction ceremony and dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at The Grand Long Beach Events Center.
For reservations or to become a sponsor, call Paula Barrow at 562-938-4303 or email pbarrow@LBCC.edu.