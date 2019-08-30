Author Barbara Crane will be on hand Friday, Sept. 6, at the Historical Society of Long Beach for a book signing during Bixby Knolls First Fridays.
Crane's novel, "When Water Was Everywhere" chronicles the transformation of the Long Beach/Los Angeles area during colonization by the Spanish, and particularly the Spanish monasteries. It relates the impact on the Tongva natives and the landscape.
Her book signing is in line with the current Historical Society exhibit, Water Changes Everything. The book will be available for $17 to Historical Society members and $18 to the general public.
First Fridays runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The Historical Society is at 4260 Atlantic Ave.