These golfers are small in stature, but big on fun.
They are campers with Kevin Oliver, program director for the TGA Premier Sports Summer Camp at Bixby Village Golf Course. Oliver said he combines silly competitions with serious instruction to teach sportsmanship, skills, and etiquette in an engaging way.
TGA stands for “Teach, Grow, Achieve,” the model for the camp’s instruction. Oliver said the goal of the five-day camp is to help children grasp the fundamentals of the game and allow them to grow as athletes and people.
“Golf is a lifelong passion for me,” Oliver said. “I want students to learn how to play correctly, but I also want them to have a great time and get excited about the sport.”
The program is designed for golfers of all ages and abilities. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade are welcome to attend, even if they have never held a golf club before.
The TGA golf camp meets at the Bixby Village Golf Course. Weekly sessions cost $295 per person and run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, with snacks and lunch included. Morning activities include a rotation of drills; after lunch, skills are put into practice with shotgun style challenges on the course.
“We average about 24 campers a week,” Oliver said. “The student-teacher ratios are great. We have five coaches and I float around as a sixth coach, so the kids get a lot of attention.”
Several students shared a desire to golf with their parents.
Six-year-old Everett Yonan said he likes watching golf on television with his dad and really wants to get out on the course with him.
“I want to be just like my daddy,” Everett said.
“Our mom and dad golf,” said 8-year-old Angelo Picarelli, attending camp with his 5-year-old brother Gianluca. “We want to get good enough to go golfing with them.”
“It’s great to watch the kids progress through the week,” coach Jack Lopez said. “A lot of the students turn into really good golfers by Friday.”
“One of the things I learned here is GASP,” 7-year-old William Recasas said. “GASP stands for Grip Aim Stance Posture.”
Ten-year-old Dylan Felicella said he had never really golfed before, but he learned how to drive, chip and putt during his five days at Bixby Village.
“The coaches are very helpful and I’m learning a lot,” Dylan said. “We work on skills, but we also get to go out on the course every day. I love long driving.”
According to Everett Yonan, going out on the course is the best part.
“We golf right by a lake with a lot of ducks,” he said.
Sadie Hastings, 6, said her favorite activity is hitting the ball really far. Seven-year-old Saylor Bresnahan also professed her love for hitting and said that her swing improved at camp.
“I was going back too far before,” Saylor said. “But my coaches told me that I’m only supposed to take a driver up to an L shape. I’m a lot better now, so it will be even more fun to golf with my dad.”
TGA summer golf sessions continue through the end of August. During the school year, afternoon programs are available at many LBUSD schools. For more details, go to longbeach.playtga.com/.